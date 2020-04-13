Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Raised to $17.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

SAH stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 38,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,627. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $95,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 5,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

