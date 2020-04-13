South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSB. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of SSB opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. South State has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South State will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,840.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in South State by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

