SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.13. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

