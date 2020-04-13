Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Position Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,739 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 1.6% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $24,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,861 shares of company stock worth $4,738,576 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.39.

NYSE SO traded down $2.60 on Monday, hitting $57.73. 355,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

