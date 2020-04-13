Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

SFST opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $226.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $43,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,302 shares of company stock valued at $92,836. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.