Southern (NYSE:SO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $66.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

SO has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.39.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.48. 89,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,728,719. Southern has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,861 shares of company stock worth $4,738,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

