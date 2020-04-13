SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $159.50

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $159.50 and last traded at $158.73, with a volume of 140190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 292,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

