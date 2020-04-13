SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.59, approximately 139,711 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,676,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

