Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 39.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at about $2,122,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 119.5% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Square by 8.6% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 73,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,739. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Square from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.66.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,354,826. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

