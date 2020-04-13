SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.46.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 596.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

