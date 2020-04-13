SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading 7.6% Higher

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) rose 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $15.77, approximately 834,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,987,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

SSRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.43.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 621.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,408,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,877 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in SSR Mining by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in SSR Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

