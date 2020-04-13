Stellar (XLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $960.29 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $960.29 million and $520.01 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Stellarport, Indodax and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.61 or 0.02763919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00214210 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,885 coins and its circulating supply is 20,307,208,531 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Stellarport, Ovis, CryptoMarket, OTCBTC, Binance, Upbit, GOPAX, Bitbns, Stronghold, Koineks, Kraken, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, Cryptomate, BitMart, Gate.io, Exrates, Indodax, Exmo, Bittrex, C2CX, Liquid, OKEx, CoinEgg, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Kucoin, RippleFox, BCEX, Kryptono, Koinex, CEX.IO, Bitfinex, ABCC, ZB.COM, Sistemkoin and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

