Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,867,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.