Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $32.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,336 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 6.7% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $32,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after buying an additional 1,134,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,275,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,678,000 after buying an additional 118,756 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,192,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,536,000 after purchasing an additional 433,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.54. 2,147,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,024. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4254 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

