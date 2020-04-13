Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $39.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,707 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $39,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,490,000 after purchasing an additional 400,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,077,000 after purchasing an additional 845,674 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,457,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,898,000 after purchasing an additional 116,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,314,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,404,000 after purchasing an additional 121,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,284,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

