Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $44.85 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 503,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 9.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $44,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,841,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,465,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,568,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,002. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.94.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.