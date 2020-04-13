Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $50.44 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,805 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 10.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $50,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,802,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,488 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,401,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,496,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.50. 1,025,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,927. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5894 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.