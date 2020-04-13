Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $54.59 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 430,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 11.1% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $54,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

VOT stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.65. The stock had a trading volume of 372,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,645. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $171.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

