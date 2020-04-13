Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 13.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $63,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.56. The company had a trading volume of 742,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,573. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.64.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

