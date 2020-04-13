Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 93,254 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 7.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $36,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,547. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

