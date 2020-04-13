Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Robert W. Baird

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.81.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 3.02. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $370,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,107.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,920. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

