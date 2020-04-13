STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.24.

Shares of STM stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

