Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,569 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the typical volume of 1,622 call options.

Shares of VKTX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,215. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $366.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.10.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,813,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 120,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 24,963 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. ValuEngine cut Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

