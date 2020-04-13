Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SYBT. BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

