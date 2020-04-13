STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAUHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62.

About STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

