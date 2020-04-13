Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.14.

Stryker stock traded down $9.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.67. The stock had a trading volume of 192,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

