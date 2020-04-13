Substratum Trading Down 18% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, BiteBTC, Kucoin and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $4,947.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.02758158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00217844 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049999 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Tidex, HitBTC, COSS, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

