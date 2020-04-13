SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Stock Price Up 33.3%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 960,060 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 502,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $11.81 million and a PE ratio of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

About SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

