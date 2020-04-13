SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SUOPY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SUMCO CORP/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.94. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $652.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SUMCO CORP/ADR will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUMCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

