Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) rose 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.59, approximately 43,919 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,190,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

SUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.37%.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,420 shares in the company, valued at $701,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $204,061.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,179.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,505 shares of company stock valued at $491,861 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sunoco by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

