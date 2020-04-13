SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) & BE Semiconductor Industrs (NASDAQ:BESIY) Critical Comparison

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SunPower and BE Semiconductor Industrs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 3 6 2 0 1.91 BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 0 0 0 N/A

SunPower currently has a consensus price target of $9.04, indicating a potential upside of 43.68%. Given SunPower’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SunPower is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SunPower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SunPower has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SunPower and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.86 billion 0.57 $22.16 million ($0.47) -13.38 BE Semiconductor Industrs $398.98 million 6.27 $91.08 million N/A N/A

BE Semiconductor Industrs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SunPower.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower 1.19% N/A -3.26% BE Semiconductor Industrs 22.76% 28.91% 11.98%

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems. In addition, the company provides post-installation operations and maintenance services. Further, it leases solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Solar International SAS.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

