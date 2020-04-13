SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 0.6%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.33, 92,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,677,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 160.25 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.05 million. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, Director S.A. Total purchased 1,028,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,865,159.75. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $42,095.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,561,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,653,958 and sold 59,577 shares valued at $535,321. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

