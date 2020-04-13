SunTrust Banks Lowers Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $100.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.35.

DGX stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.63. 14,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,886. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average is $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,366,000 after acquiring an additional 511,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,082,000 after acquiring an additional 376,237 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,407 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,914,000 after purchasing an additional 301,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

