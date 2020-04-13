Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Dougherty & Co

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut Superior Drilling Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

SDPI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. 206,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,307. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Superior Drilling Products worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

