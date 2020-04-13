SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is a hygiene and forest company. Its business segments consist of Personal Care, Tissue business and Forest Products business. It provides incontinence care, baby diapers, feminine care, publication papers, pulp, solid-wood products, toilet paper, kitchen rolls, facial tissue, handkerchiefs and napkins. Its main brands include Tena, Pequenin, Libresse, Nosotras, Nana, Velvet, Edet, Regio, Tork, Zewa, Tempo, Libero, Drypers and Saba, among others. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

OTCMKTS:SVCBY opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.65. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 78.14%. Equities analysts forecast that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

