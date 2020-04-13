Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 80 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SREN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 80 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 94 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 92.67.

Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

