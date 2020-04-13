Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $7.46 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $323.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,806.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

