Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TCMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $85.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Shares of TCMD opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.79 million, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.08. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $120,484.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,637.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,486.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,546 shares of company stock valued at $635,538. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

