TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

TLC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.42.

NASDAQ TLC opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $8.54.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 142.09% and a negative net margin of 384.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

