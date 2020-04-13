Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TAK. ValuEngine lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NYSE:TAK opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,008,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 303,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,037,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,410 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $17,557,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 80,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

