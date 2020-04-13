Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TPR. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tapestry from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of TPR opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Tapestry by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

