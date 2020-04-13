Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,075 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines comprises about 3.8% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $45,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of TRP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 118,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.