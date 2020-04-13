Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TC Energy is a predominantly natural gas pipeline operatorwith operations spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico. A quality stock with industry leading wide moat assets, TC Energy has a secured portfolio of C$30 billion in growth projects. This should support the company’s stated dividend growth commitment of 8-10% annually out to 2021. Underpinned by long-term contracts, TC Energy’s low-risk, recession-proof business model offers investors rock-solid revenue and cash flow stability. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over large construction projects, especially the Keystone XL, are major overhangs. Moreover, further share price appreciation will likely be tied to the progress on the debt reduction front, which sits at a massive C$34.2 billion. Hence, investors are advised to wait fo wait for a better entry point.”

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.62. 428,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,905. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tc Pipelines (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.