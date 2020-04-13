TD Securities Increases Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$0.65

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.65 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Denison Mines from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

TSE:DML traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.40. The company had a trading volume of 589,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,161. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of $256.79 million and a PE ratio of -12.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.