TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

TTDKY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TDK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised TDK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

TTDKY opened at $79.49 on Friday. TDK has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average is $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TDK will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

