Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $10.42, approximately 19,670 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 461,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $767.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.39 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 179,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,298,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 66,657 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 152,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 84,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

