Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $22.00 at SunTrust Banks

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on THC. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

THC traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $18.79. 17,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $213,670.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $50,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,684,000 after buying an additional 511,350 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,895,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 235,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

