Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Hold” Rating at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $425.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Tesla to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $461.28.

Shares of TSLA traded up $55.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $628.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,227,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,189,500. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.06 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock worth $74,450,842. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

