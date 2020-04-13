Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TCBI. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $29.27 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,105,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,535,000 after buying an additional 138,254 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,134,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,226,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 598,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,978,000 after acquiring an additional 108,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

