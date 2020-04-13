The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 153.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 42,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 30.4% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 93.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 76.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.92. 742,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,609,942. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.